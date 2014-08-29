By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 29 Bitcoin entrepreneur Charlie
Shrem has reached a plea deal to resolve U.S. charges that he
engaged in a scheme to sell over $1 million of the digital
currency to users of illicit online marketplace Silk Road, his
lawyer said Friday.
Shrem, the former vice chairman of the Bitcoin Foundation,
will plead guilty next Thursday in New York federal court to
unlicensed money transmission, Marc Agnifilo, his lawyer told
Reuters in an email.
Prosecutors had previously charged Shrem with operating an
unlicensed money transmitting business, money laundering
conspiracy and failing to file suspicious activity reports with
government banking authorities.
Federal authorities shut down Silk Road last year, though a
new Internet marketplace under the same name was launched in
November. Prosecutors contend Silk Road enabled users to buy and
sell illegal drugs and other illicit goods and services.
Soon after his arrest in January, Shrem stepped down from
his role at the Bitcoin Foundation, a well-known trade group. He
was previously CEO of BitInstant, a bitcoin exchange company.
A notice of a plea hearing in the case of Shrem and his
co-defendant, Robert Faiella, was included in a calendar
distributed by court officials earlier Friday.
It was not immediately clear if Faiella, a Florida man who
faced similar charges as Shrem, will plead guilty or move ahead
with trial Sept. 22. He has previously pleaded not
guilty.
But Faiella, 54, is expected to fly to New York for the
hearing, according to a court order filed Friday.
A lawyer for Faiella did not respond to requests for
comment. A spokesman for Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara
declined comment.
Prosecutors are pursuing a separate case against Ross
William Ulbricht, the man accused of creating and operating Silk
Road under the name "Dread Pirate Roberts." He is set to face
trial Nov. 3.
The case is U.S. v. Faiella, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 14-cr-00243.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Noeleen
Walder and Diane Craft)