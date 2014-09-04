(Adds statement from U.S. Attorney, forfeiture details,
additional background on case)
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, Sept 4 A man who helped to promote
bitcoin wants to remain in the business despite pleading guilty
Thursday to indirectly helping send more than $1 million in the
digital currency to users of the illicit online marketplace Silk
Road, his lawyer said.
Charlie Shrem, 24, pleaded guilty at a hearing in New York
federal court to one count of aiding and abetting an unlicensed
money transmitting business.
A co-conspirator, Robert Faiella, 54, separately pleaded
guilty to operating such a business. Both men face up to five
years in prison when they appear again in court in January.
"I knew that much of the business on Silk Road involved the
buying and selling of narcotics," Shrem said in court. "I knew
that what I was doing was wrong."
His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said that what Shrem did was an
aberration and that Shrem plans to continue working in the
bitcoin world if possible. Agnifilo emphasized that his client
was not involved in directly supplying bitcoin to Silk Road
users.
"We believe he is at least one step more removed from the
heartland of illegal conduct, which is really Silk Road," the
lawyer said.
The two pleaded guilty as part of a deal struck with
prosecutors from the office of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet
Bharara. They had been scheduled to go on trial Sept. 22.
U.S. authorities shut down Silk Road last year, though a new
version bearing the same name was launched soon thereafter. The
man accused of creating and operating Silk Road using the alias
"Dread Pirate Roberts," Ross William Ulbricht, is facing
separate charges and is scheduled for trial in November.
Shrem stepped down from his post as vice chairman of the
Bitcoin Foundation, a trade group, soon after his arrest in
January. He was previously the chief executive of BitInstant, a
bitcoin exchange company.
Prosecutors said Faiella, 54, operated an underground
bitcoin exchange on Silk Road under the name "BTCKing,"
providing currency for users engaged in illicit drug
trafficking.
Shrem processed transactions for Faiella through BitInstant
despite knowing the bitcoin would eventually find their way to
Silk Road, where the funds would be used for drugs, he said in
court.
Both men agreed to forfeit $950,000 to the government as
part of their plea deals.
"Robert Faiella and Charlie Shrem opted to travel down a
crooked path - running an illegal money transmitting business
that catered to criminals bent on trafficking narcotics on the
dark web drug site, Silk Road," Bharara said in a statement.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by David Ingram, Lisa Shumaker
and Andrew Hay)