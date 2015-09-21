By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, Sept 21 A Texas man accused of
operating a Ponzi scheme involving bitcoins pleaded guilty on
Monday in what prosecutors say was the first U.S. criminal
securities fraud case related to the digital currency.
Trendon Shavers, who authorities said defrauded investors
after raising more than $4.5 million worth of bitcoins while
operating Bitcoin Savings and Trust, pleaded guilty in Manhattan
federal court to one count of securities fraud.
"I know what I did was wrong, and I'm very sorry," Shavers
said in court.
Under a plea deal, Shavers has agreed not to appeal any
sentence at or below 41 months in prison. Sentencing before U.S.
District Judge Lewis Kaplan is scheduled for Feb. 3.
Shavers, who went by "pirateat40" online, was arrested in
November, two months after a federal judge in Texas ordered him
to pay $40.7 million in a related U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission civil lawsuit.
Prosecutors said Shavers, who turned 33 on Monday, raised at
least 764,000 bitcoins worth more than $4.5 million based on the
average price of bitcoin during the period of the scheme from
investors from September 2011 to September 2012. He promised
interest rates of 7 percent per week or 3,641 percent a year.
The indictment said Shavers solicited the investments on the
website Bitcoin Forum, offering to pay interest to investors who
loaned bitcoins to Bitcoin Savings and Trust while he pursued a
market arbitrage strategy.
Michael Ferrara, a prosecutor, in court on Monday said
Shavers had invested some of the bitcoins with Mt. Gox, the
now-defunct Tokoyo-based bitcoin exchange.
But Ferrara said Shavers, who lived in McKinney, Texas,
largely instead used new investors' bitcoins to pay back prior
investors.
"In other words, he had the telltale signs of a Ponzi
scheme," Ferrara said.
In court papers, prosecutors had also accused Shavers of
misappropriating bitcoins to buy a used BMW M5 sedan and a
$1,000 steakhouse dinner in Las Vegas, and to go to spas and
casinos.
At the peak of the scheme, Shavers controlled about 7
percent of bitcoins in public circulation, prosecutors said. In
total, prosecutors said he misappropriated 146,000 bitcoins and
caused 48 investors to suffer losses.
The case is U.S. v. Shavers, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 15-cr-00157.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)