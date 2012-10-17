* Bangladeshi suspect faces life in prison if convicted
* Considered targets including New York Stock Exchange
* Authorities say public was never in danger
By Basil Katz and Jessica Dye
NEW YORK, Oct 17 The FBI on Wednesday arrested a
Bangladeshi man in a sting operation on charges he attempted to
blow up the New York Federal Reserve Bank with what he believed
was a 1,000-pound (450-kg) bomb, f ed eral authorities said.
Quazi Mohammad Rezwanul Ahsan Nafis, 21, faces charges of
attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction and attempting to
provide material support to al Qaeda, the U.S. Department of
Justice said in a statement. If convicted, he faces life in
prison.
The FBI said the public was not in danger because the
explosives provided to Nafis were never in working condition and
the suspect was closely monitored by the undercover agent -
highlighting a script law enforcement has employed several times
this year in similar cases, including one in Washington and
another in Ohio.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said President Barack Obama
had been briefed about the arrest.
"Attempting to destroy a landmark building and kill or maim
untold numbers of innocent bystanders is about as serious as the
imagination can conjure," said Mary Galligan, FBI acting
assistant director-in-charge. "The defendant faces appropriately
severe consequences."
In an initial appearance in federal court in Brooklyn on
Wednesday, Nafis wore a plain brown crew-neck T-shirt,
dark-colored jeans and sneakers. He barely spoke during the
brief hearing, mumbling answers of "yes" to questions from U.S.
Magistrate Judge Roanne Mann.
According to the criminal complaint, Nafis traveled to the
United States in January 2012. Once in New York, he claimed to
be in contact with al Qaeda members overseas, although federal
agents found no evidence that he was working for al Qaeda or
that he was directed by the organization, according to a U.S.
official who declined to be named.
Nafis considered several targets for his attack, including
the New York Stock Exchange and a high-ranking government
official, whom the U.S. official identified as Obama.
In the end, the criminal complaint said, Nafis decided to
focus on the Federal Reserve Bank in lower Manhattan, which
stands like a limestone and sandstone fortress atop what is
believed to be one of the world's largest stockpiles of gold.
RECRUITS
To create a cell to help him carry out the bombing, Nafis
began to seek out recruits, eventually bringing on board an
undercover agent working for the FBI.
The two met on Wednesday morning and traveled by van to a
New York warehouse, where Nafis assembled what he thought was a
1,000 pound bomb, before driving to the Federal Reserve Bank,
among the most secure and guarded buildings in Manhattan.
After parking near the bank, Nafis walked to a nearby hotel
and recorded a video statement in which he said, "We will not
stop until we attain victory or martyrdom," according to the
FBI.
Nafis was arrested in the hotel as he repeatedly attempted
to detonate the inert bomb, the FBI said.
New York Police Commissioner Ray Kelly, whose department was
part of the operation, objected to suggestions that Nafis' plans
were crude and bumbling.
"I don't see how you characterize (him as) unsophisticated,
I mean he was arrested, but he clearly had the intent to create
mayhem here," Kelly told reporters.
Other FBI sting operations this year have netted at least
one foreign suspect, as well as some from the United States.
In February, a 29-year-old Moroccan man was arrested near
the U.S. Capitol wearing a vest he believed was full of al
Qaeda-supplied explosives, and charged in an attempted suicide
bombing of Congress.
Five self-described anarchists in the Cleveland area were
arrested in May and accused of plotting to blow up a four-lane
highway bridge. An undercover FBI agent had sold the men
inoperable detonators and plastic explosives.