By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Nov 3 Convicted Russian arms
trafficker Viktor Bout believes he has evidence to justify a
new U.S. trial and has hired the law firm of former U.S.
Attorney General John Ashcroft to help him pursue his case.
Bout, 47, is serving a 25-year prison sentence following his
2011 jury conviction for having conspired to kill U.S. soldiers
by way of his agreement to sell weapons to a Colombian rebel
group.
According to filings on Monday with the U.S. District Court
in Manhattan, Bout hired the Ashcroft Law Firm and Alexey
Tarasov, a Houston-based lawyer, to help him obtain a new trial
based on unspecified "newly discovered evidence."
U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin on Monday granted Bout
until Jan. 1, 2015 to formally seek a new trial, allowing his
new lawyers more time to examine the issues.
Bout's deadline to seek a new trial had been Monday, but he
said the office of U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan was
"not opposed" to a 60-day extension.
Michael Sullivan, a partner at Ashcroft's firm and former
U.S. attorney in Massachusetts who would work on the case,
declined to comment. Tarasov did not respond to requests for
comment.
A spokeswoman for Bharara declined to comment.
Bout's challenge follows the September 2013 refusal by the
federal appeals court in Manhattan to overturn his conviction,
which he claimed followed a "vindictive" prosecution and his
improper extradition from Thailand to face U.S. charges.
Jurors convicted Bout of having agreed to sell arms to
informants posing as members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces
of Colombia, which the U.S. government had deemed a foreign
terrorist organization, and conspiring to acquire and export
anti-aircraft missiles.
Co-defendant Richard Chichakli, a dual American and Syrian
citizen, was convicted of conspiracy charges last December.
Bout is in a medium-security prison in Marion, Illinois, and
is not eligible for release until Dec. 15, 2029. He was the
subject of a 2007 book, "Merchant of Death."
Ashcroft served from February 2001 to February 2005 as U.S.
attorney general under President George W. Bush.
The case is U.S. v. Bout, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 08-cr-00365.
