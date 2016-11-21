NEW YORK Nov 21 A U.S. appeals court on Monday
denied a new trial for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms trafficker
serving a 25-year prison sentence for plotting to sell missiles
to people he thought were Colombian rebels.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said a
trial judge did not abuse her discretion by refusing to dismiss
Bout's indictment and rejecting his claim that new evidence
justified overturning his November 2011 conviction.
Bout, 49, was convicted of conspiring to kill U.S. soldiers
by agreeing to sell arms to U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration
informants posing as members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces
of Colombia, or FARC.
The U.S. government has called FARC a foreign terrorist
organization.
In seeking a new trial, Bout said he could not have
conspired with former business associate Andrew Smulian, who
testified against him at trial, because Smulian already had been
recruited as a DEA informant.
But the appeals court said the evidence suggested merely
that the agency "saw Smulian as a way to get to Bout."
Alexey Tarasov, a lawyer for Bout, had no immediate comment.
The office of U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
An earlier appeal by Bout was dismissed by the 2nd Circuit
in September 2013.
Bout, the subject of the 2007 book "Merchant of Death," was
arrested in Bangkok in March 2008 following a global sting
operation. He is now in a prison in Marion, Illinois, and
eligible for release in January 2030.
The case is U.S. v. Bout, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals,
No. 15-3592.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bill
Trott)