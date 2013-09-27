Iraq plans to reach 5 mln bpd oil output capacity before year-end
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq plans to increase its oil output capacity to 5 million barrels per day before the end of the year, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
NEW YORK, Sept 27 A U.S. federal appeals court on Friday upheld the conviction of Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for conspiring to kill Americans.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York rejected Bout's contentions that he had been the victim of a vindictive prosecution and that there was no legitimate law enforcement reason to target him.
Bout has been serving a 25-year prison sentence for conspiring to sell arms to people he thought were Colombian rebels who intended to kill U.S. soldiers.
His case caused strain in relations between Washington and Moscow, which has demanded the return of the onetime Soviet air force officer. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq has given OPEC assurances it will fully comply with an agreement to cut oil supply in order to bolster crude prices, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said on Sunday.
MOCOA, Colombia, April 1 Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses in the early hours of Saturday morning, killing 254 people, injuring hundreds and sending terrified residents, some in their pajamas, scrambling to evacuate.