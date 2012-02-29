KANSAS CITY, Missouri A British man suspected of stealing $1.6 million from an armored car in 1993 and then fleeing to the United States was indicted in Missouri on Tuesday on charges of document fraud and identity theft.

A federal grand jury in Springfield, Missouri, indicted Edward Maher with using a fraudulent U.S. Social Security Card and holding a state driver's license in the name of his brother, Michael Maher, who lives in England.

Maher, dubbed "Fast Eddie" by the British media, was arrested earlier this month in Missouri and charged with being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm. He remains in custody and faces possible extradition to Britain.

According to an affidavit filed in the federal court on Tuesday, Maher, 56, told the FBI he fled to the United States in 1998 and posed as his brother because he was wanted for a crime in Britain.

British authorities allege Maher stole bags of cash and coins while working as a security guard for the British firm Securicor, which owned the van that was held up in Felixstowe, England, in 1993.

Maher was turned in to U.S. authorities by his daughter-in-law, Jessica King, according to her lawyer, Brandon Potter. King is seeking $158,000 in reward money, Potter said.

