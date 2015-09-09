LOS ANGELES Three children were found dead on Wednesday in a van across the street from an elementary school in Los Angeles, and a man at the scene with stab wounds was taken to a hospital, police said.

A passer-by called police after noticing someone inside the van was injured, said Officer Jack Richter, a Los Angeles police spokesman.

Richter said he did not know the ages of the three children whose bodies were found in the van near the Dolores Huerta Elementary School in mostly poor South Los Angeles. He also did not know whether they were students at the school. Richter had few other details, and said detectives were at the scene gathering evidence.

Richter said he could not immediately say what caused the deaths of the children or whether the adult who was at the scene with stab wounds was a family member or was suspected of a crime.

The man was hospitalized in serious condition, Richter said.

