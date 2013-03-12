(U.S. Attorney's office corrects maximum term for lesser charge)

By Chris Francescani

NEW YORK, March 12 A New York City police officer was convicted of plotting to kidnap, cook and eat women following a trial that shed light on an underworld of people who derive pleasure from fantasizing about cannibalism online.

A federal court jury on Tuesday also found Gilberto Valle, 28, guilty on a lesser charge of improperly accessing a law enforcement database to gather personal information about potential targets, including his now-estranged wife.

Prosecutors said Valle, who was dubbed the "cannibal cop" by the tabloid media, crossed the line from fantasy to reality in taking specific action, conspiring to kidnap women.

Valle's attorney, Julia Gatto, countered that her client was merely engaged in fantasy role-play online.

Valle faces up to life in prison on the charge of conspiracy to kidnap and up to one year in prison for the database breach when he is sentenced on June 19.

His lawyers said they would appeal.

Awaiting the verdict, Valle and Gatto hung their heads as they sat side by side, and when the jury read "guilty" their shoulders slumped in unison. Moments later, as they stood, Valle shook his head, then draped his arms around Gatto, tears welling up in his eyes.

Judge Paul Gardephe commended the jury of six women and six men, who had deliberated since last Thursday, for reaching a verdict in the often-grisly trial. Evidence included "human meat recipes" and images of women roasting on a spit.

"Sitting in judgment of another human being is difficult. This case in particular has not been an easy one ... (with) material that degrades the human spirit," Gardephe told the jury.

Federal prosecutor Hadassa Waxman said in her closing argument that Valle was at one point engaged in fantasy, but that his intentions had grown more sinister.

Pointing to his extensive online research on kidnapping, making chloroform and cooking women, she said, "These are real searches conducted to carry out real research to kidnap real women."

Gatto, the defense lawyer, told jurors that after nearly a year of fantasizing about approximately two dozen women - in many cases, discussing kidnapping with other fetishists - none of the plotters had ever met, exchanged money or committed any crimes.

Valle's wife testified against him. Valle did not take the witness stand. (Editing by Daniel Trotta, John Wallace and Jeffrey Benkoe)