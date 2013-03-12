(U.S. Attorney's office corrects maximum term for lesser
charge)
By Chris Francescani
NEW YORK, March 12 A New York City police
officer was convicted of plotting to kidnap, cook and eat women
following a trial that shed light on an underworld of people who
derive pleasure from fantasizing about cannibalism online.
A federal court jury on Tuesday also found Gilberto Valle,
28, guilty on a lesser charge of improperly accessing a law
enforcement database to gather personal information about
potential targets, including his now-estranged wife.
Prosecutors said Valle, who was dubbed the "cannibal cop" by
the tabloid media, crossed the line from fantasy to reality in
taking specific action, conspiring to kidnap women.
Valle's attorney, Julia Gatto, countered that her client was
merely engaged in fantasy role-play online.
Valle faces up to life in prison on the charge of conspiracy
to kidnap and up to one year in prison for the database breach
when he is sentenced on June 19.
His lawyers said they would appeal.
Awaiting the verdict, Valle and Gatto hung their heads as
they sat side by side, and when the jury read "guilty" their
shoulders slumped in unison. Moments later, as they stood, Valle
shook his head, then draped his arms around Gatto, tears welling
up in his eyes.
Judge Paul Gardephe commended the jury of six women and six
men, who had deliberated since last Thursday, for reaching a
verdict in the often-grisly trial. Evidence included "human meat
recipes" and images of women roasting on a spit.
"Sitting in judgment of another human being is difficult.
This case in particular has not been an easy one ... (with)
material that degrades the human spirit," Gardephe told the
jury.
Federal prosecutor Hadassa Waxman said in her closing
argument that Valle was at one point engaged in fantasy, but
that his intentions had grown more sinister.
Pointing to his extensive online research on kidnapping,
making chloroform and cooking women, she said, "These are real
searches conducted to carry out real research to kidnap real
women."
Gatto, the defense lawyer, told jurors that after nearly a
year of fantasizing about approximately two dozen women - in
many cases, discussing kidnapping with other fetishists - none
of the plotters had ever met, exchanged money or committed any
crimes.
Valle's wife testified against him. Valle did not take the
witness stand.
(Editing by Daniel Trotta, John Wallace and Jeffrey Benkoe)