(Adds background on website)
By Chris Francescani
NEW YORK, March 12 A New York City police
officer was convicted on Tuesday of plotting to kidnap, cook and
eat women following a trial that shed light on an underworld of
people who derive pleasure from fantasizing online about
cannibalism.
A federal court jury also found Gilberto Valle, 28, guilty
on a lesser charge of improperly accessing a law enforcement
database to gather personal information about potential targets,
including his now-estranged wife.
Prosecutors said Valle, 28, who was dubbed the "cannibal
cop" by the tabloid media, crossed the line from fantasy to
reality by taking specific action in conspiring to kidnap women.
Valle's attorney, Julia Gatto, argued that her client was
merely engaged in online fantasy role playing.
When he is sentenced on June 19, Valle faces up to life in
prison on the charge of conspiracy to kidnap and up to one year
in prison for the database breach.
His lawyers said they would appeal.
"This is a dangerous prosecution when we start opening up
our minds and prosecuting what's inside our brains and not in
the real world," Gatto said. "We totally believe the government
did not prove their case and the jury couldn't get past the
thoughts."
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said the jury found Valle had
taken a step into the real world and the criminal realm.
"Today, a unanimous jury found that Gilberto Valle's
detailed and specific plans to abduct women for the purpose of
committing grotesque crimes were very real, and that he was
guilty as charged," Bharara said in a statement. "The Internet
is a forum for the free exchange of ideas, but it does not
confer immunity for plotting crimes and taking steps to carry
out those crimes."
Valle and Gatto hung their heads as they sat side by side
awaiting the verdict. When the jury read "guilty" their
shoulders slumped in unison. Moments later, as they stood, Valle
shook his head then draped his arms around Gatto, tears welling
in his eyes.
Judge Paul Gardephe commended the jury of six women and six
men, who had deliberated since Thursday, for reaching a verdict
in the often grisly trial. Evidence included "human meat
recipes" and images of women being roasted on a spit.
"Sitting in judgment of another human being is difficult.
This case in particular has not been an easy one ... (with)
material that degrades the human spirit," Gardephe told the
jury.
Federal prosecutor Hadassa Waxman said in her closing
argument that Valle was at one point engaged in fantasy, but his
intentions had grown more sinister.
Pointing to his extensive online research on kidnapping,
making chloroform and cooking women, she said, "These are real
searches conducted to carry out real research to kidnap real
women."
Gatto, the defense lawyer, told jurors that after nearly a
year of fantasizing about approximately two dozen women - in
many cases discussing kidnapping with other fetishists - none of
the plotters had ever met, exchanged money or committed any
crimes.
Valle did not take the witness stand. His now-estranged wife
Kathleen Mangan, 27, was the first prosecution witness in the
case and testified about how last fall she discovered her
husband's plans to torture her when she looked on her laptop,
which he had been using.
She said she read how she was to be tied up and her throat
slit.
The former New York City schoolteacher testified that she
contacted authorities and fled with their young daughter to live
with her parents in Nevada.
The trial brought to light a macabre cyberspace community
where millions of people discuss and exchange images and video
of extraordinary brutality, much of it staged.
Defense attorneys took jurors on a video tour of
DarkFetishNet.com, a website at the heart of Valle's case.
In a videotaped deposition, its creator, Russian Internet
entrepreneur Sergay Merenkov, likened it to Facebook. Instead of
family photos and videos of pets, however, members share photos
and videos demonstrating extreme cruelty including rape and
asphyxiation, with the goal of sexual stimulation.
Merenkov said that he had kicked members off the website
when "it seemed not to be fantasy anymore."
(Editing by Daniel Trotta, Barbara Goldberg, John Wallace,
Jeffrey Benkoe and Leslie Gevirtz)