NEW YORK Jan 14 A Massachusetts hospital police
official charged with conspiring to kidnap, torture and kill
women as part of the so-called "cannibal cop" case is expected
to plead guilty in New York this week, a court filing on Tuesday
showed.
Richard Meltz, 65, of Nashua, New Hampshire, is set to enter
a plea on Thursday, just weeks before he and two other accused
co-conspirators are scheduled to go on trial.
The case grew out of an investigation into New York police
officer Gilberto Valle, who was convicted last year of a plot to
kidnap, cook and eat women and earned the tabloid moniker
"Cannibal Cop."
Meltz is charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping. His
attorney, Peter Brill, did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
Meltz is a deputy chief of police for the U.S. Department of
Veteran Affairs Medical Center in Bedford, Massachusetts, though
his employment status is unclear. A spokeswoman for the hospital
did not respond to a request for comment.
The two other defendants in the case are Robert Christopher
Asch, 61, a former New York City high school librarian, and
Michael Van Hise, 23, a mechanic from New Jersey.
Elizabeth Macedonio, a lawyer for Van Hise, said her client
will go to trial, which is currently scheduled for Jan. 27 but
may be delayed until February. His lawyers have said he
cooperated with investigators following Valle's arrest.
Asch's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
In his defense at trial, Van Hise will argue that he was
assisting law enforcement in communicating with Asch and Meltz
online and never intended to commit any crimes, according to
court filings.
Asch plans to argue that he was merely engaged in fantasy
role-playing.
Valle offered a similar defense at his trial, but a jury
agreed with prosecutors that he had crossed the line from
fantasy to reality by taking specific steps toward fulfilling
his desires.
The trial, which included grisly evidence from "human meat
recipes" to images of women being roasted on a spit, shed light
on a macabre online community where millions of people trade
photos and videos of extreme brutality, much of it staged.
