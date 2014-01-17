NEW YORK Jan 16 A Massachusetts hospital police
official linked to the so-called cannibal cop case pleaded
guilty on Thursday in Manhattan federal court to conspiring to
kidnap and kill women.
New Hampshire man Richard Meltz, 65, faces up to five years
in prison on each of two conspiracy counts when he is sentenced
later this year. The plea deal came just weeks before Meltz and
two co-defendants were scheduled to go to trial on charges that
they hatched a kidnap plot online.
The case stems from an investigation into New York police
officer Gilberto Valle, whose trial and conviction last year for
plotting to kidnap, cook and eat women earned him the tabloid
nickname "Cannibal Cop."
Meltz, a deputy chief of police for the U.S. Department of
Veteran Affairs Medical Center in Bedford, Massachusetts, had
planned to argue at trial that he was merely fantasizing and had
no intention of going through with any crimes, according to
court filings.
Valle himself offered a version of that defense at trial,
but prosecutors convinced a federal jury that his actions,
including conducting surveillance of potential victims, had
crossed the line from fantasy to reality.
The case has brought to light a macabre Internet community,
where fetishists exchange thoughts about torture, cannibalism
and brutality.
The other defendants in the case, Michael Van Hise, 23, and
Robert Christopher Asch, 61, are scheduled to go on trial later
this month, but the trial may be pushed back to February.
The case is U.S. v. Valle, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 12-cr-00847.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; editing by Gunna Dickson)