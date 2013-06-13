By Karen Freifeld
| NEW YORK, June 13
NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. state and city officials
are banding together to pressure cellphone makers to adopt
technology, including a "kill switch" to disable stolen phones,
that would deter rampant theft of the devices.
Authorities have criticized cellphone carriers and handset
makers for their perceived unwillingness to make changes to
technology to combat the problem.
A new coalition slated to be announced on Thursday by New
York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and San Francisco
District Attorney George Gascon will analyze patterns behind the
thefts and work with Apple Inc and other smartphone
makers to create "kill" switches that would render devices
inoperable if they are stolen.
Cellphone theft has become an escalating and increasingly
violent problem, according to law enforcement authorities. About
half of San Francisco's robberies last year, for instance,
involved stolen mobile devices, according to Gascon. One study
found that lost and stolen cellphones cost consumers $30 billion
last year.
The initiative to combat what has been dubbed
"Apple-picking" was expected to be announced before a meeting in
New York on Thursday with Schneiderman, Gascon and
representatives of Apple, Samsung Electronics Co,
and Google Inc's Motorola Mobility and Microsoft Corp
.
"This nationwide coalition of leaders is committed to doing
everything in our power to encourage industry to be good
corporate citizens and take responsible steps to ensure the
safety of our consumers," Schneiderman said in a statement
obtained by Reuters.
Aside from New York and San Francisco, the new coalition
includes attorneys general from Illinois, Massachusetts,
Delaware, Minnesota, Connecticut, Nebraska and Hawaii, and
district attorneys, police and other officials from cities
including Philadelphia, Boston and Chicago.
Amid pressure from authorities, Apple announced on Monday
that it would add a new "activation lock" feature in its new
mobile software.
The new feature, available with the launch of i0S 7 this
autumn, will require a legitimate owner's ID and password before
an iPhone can be wiped clean or re-activated after being
remotely erased.