*Bishop says Catholic community has suffered over scandal
*Says not a good example to offer advice to university
By Jason Tomassini
BALTIMORE, Nov 14 The top U.S. Catholic bishop
said on Monday that a child sex abuse scandal at Penn State
University "opens a wound" within the church, which remains
scarred from its own similar controversies and cover-ups.
"We know what you're going through," Archbishop Timothy
Dolan of New York, president of the United States Conference of
Catholic Bishops, told a news conference in Baltimore where
hundreds of bishops have gathered for their national meeting.
Dolan declined to offer advice to Penn State University on
how to deal with its scandal, because the church "has not been
a good example of how to deal with this in the past," he said.
"No one has suffered more than the Catholic community."
"Whenever this issue has come into public view again as it
has with Penn State, it opens a wound," Dolan said."
Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky
was charged on Nov. 5 with sexually abusing eight boys over
more than a decade. Two university officials have also been
charged with failing to tell police when a graduate assistant
told them he saw Sandusky raping a boy in a campus shower.
The Penn State scandal has drawn comparisons to the child
abuse controversies that rocked the Catholic Church, whose top
officials were also accused of a decades-long cover-up of the
abuse of children by priests.
The U.S. Catholic Church has paid out some $2 billion in
settlements to victims, bankrupting a handful of dioceses.
Dolan said the Penn State scandal was proof that sex abuse
was "widespread" and not associated with a particular faith.
"One of the things we've learned is, tragically, it's people
who have earned positions of trust," he said.
Before becoming archbishop of New York, Dolan served as
archbishop of Milwaukee, following a large sex abuse scandal
there. At a previous post as bishop of St. Louis, Dolan also
dealt with sex abuse allegations within that diocese.
(Editing by Michelle Nichols and Cynthia Osterman)