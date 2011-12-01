PHILADELPHIA An unidentified man filed a lawsuit against Jerry Sandusky on Wednesday, accusing the former Penn State assistant football coach of sexually abusing him "over 100 times" as a boy.

The lawsuit, the first to be filed against Sandusky since he and Penn State University were engulfed in a major sex abuse scandal, named the former football coach, the university and The Second Mile, a charity founded by Sandusky, as defendants.

The 29-year-old plaintiff, identified only as "John Doe A," made the new accusations against Sandusky in a handwritten note accompanying the lawsuit. He became the ninth person to accuse Sandusky of abuse.

In his lawsuit, the unidentified man said the alleged abuse took place from 1992 to 1996 "in the facilities of Penn State, particularly the football coach's locker room, at times within Philadelphia County, at facilities out of state connected with a Penn State bowl game and at the Sandusky home."

It began when he was 10 years old and after he met Sandusky through a program at The Second Mile, said the man's St. Paul, Minnesota-based attorney Jeff Anderson, who also represents sex abuse victims suing the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

Sandusky "recruited, groomed and coerced plaintiff, showering him with gifts, travel and privileges," according to the lawsuit, which legal experts said may trigger a cascade of other lawsuits and new accusations by other alleged victims.

Sandusky's new accuser is speaking with law enforcement.

On November 5, Sandusky was charged with 40 counts of sex crimes involving eight boys over more than a decade. He has denied all of the charges.

Sandusky's lawyer, Joe Amendola, was not immediately available for comment on the lawsuit. A Penn State spokeswoman declined to comment. The Second Mile, which helps troubled youth, said it would review the lawsuit.

The scandal led to the firing of Penn State's revered football coach Joe Paterno and the university president. Two former university officials have been charged with not reporting an alleged 2002 rape by Sandusky. They have also professed their innocence.

SYRACUSE SCANDAL

The lawsuit said Sandusky threatened the alleged victim and his family, leading to years of silence.

"I never told anybody what he did to me over 100 times at all kinds of places until the newspapers reported that he had abused other kids and the people at Penn State and Second Mile didn't do the things they should have to protect me and the other kids," wrote the man, who does not live in Pennsylvania.

His attorneys said Sandusky's reputation as a sports hero combined with the man's own self-doubts helped seal the secret. "He (the alleged victim) blamed himself," Anderson said at a press conference in Philadelphia to announce the lawsuit.

The alleged abuse began when the boy was 10 and ended when he turned 14, said Marci Hamilton, a second attorney representing the alleged victim. "This case is about institutional concealment and callous disregard of child abuse by powerful men in a powerful institution," Hamilton said.

The plaintiff feels Sandusky, who is free on $100,000 bail, should be confined immediately, Anderson said. "I have no doubt, and John Doe has no doubt, as long as he is out on the street he can hurt other kids. He belongs behind bars."

In the wake of the scandal, sexual abuse allegations have been made against an assistant basketball coach at Syracuse University, Bernie Fine, who was fired from his job on Sunday.

Three men have accused Fine of sexually fondling them when they were juveniles. Unlike Penn State, no charges have been filed against the former Syracuse assistant coach, and a grand jury is looking into the accusations.

A law enforcement official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Wednesday that federal agents had searched Fine's former university athletic office. Assistant U.S. Attorney William Pericak of the Northern District of New York declined to comment on the search.