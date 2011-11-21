PHILADELPHIA Nov 21 Penn State University
trustees on Monday named former FBI director and federal judge
Louis Freeh to head an independent investigation into the child
sex abuse scandal that has rocked the university.
Freeh told a news conference that the investigative team
run by his law firm would examine gaps in Penn State's "control
environment" and culture.
Jerry Sandusky, a former assistant football coach at Penn
State, was charged this month with multiple counts of sexually
abusing young boys over a 15-year period. Two former university
officials were charged in an alleged cover-up. All three have
stated they are innocent.
The board of trustees fired legendary football coach Joe
Paterno and Penn State's president for failing to tell police
about the abuse once they learned of it.
Multiple investigations have been launched into what led to
Sandusky's alleged crime and the university's response,
including the one by the board of trustees that has now engaged
Freeh and his law firm.
"We have to do an investigation that is perceived by
everyone as fully impartial and comprehensive," said Ken
Frazier, chairman of the trustees' special committee.
Freeh, who was FBI director from 1993 to 2001, had no
previous connection to the university, Frazier said.
Freeh said the team of investigators he has put together
will include former FBI agents and prosecutors, including some
with experience in pedophile cases.
The team has established its own toll-free hotline for tips
relevant to the case.
(Reporting by Dave Warner; Writing by Ros Krasny; Editing
by Greg McCune and Will Dunham)