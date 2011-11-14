* New York charity contacts Pennsylvania over Sandusky
* Head of Sandusky's Second Mile charity resigns
By Edith Honan
STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Nov 14 A New York-based
charity was investigating on Monday whether it sent
disadvantaged children for vacations at the home of Jerry
Sandusky -- a former Penn State University assistant football
coach charged with child sex abuse.
News reports from about a decade ago -- related to the
promotion of Sandusky's memoir "Touched" -- mentioned that
Sandusky and his wife Dottie served as volunteer hosts for
children from The Fresh Air Fund for several years.
The Fresh Air Fund, founded in 1877, sends disadvantaged
New York City children to camps and volunteer host families in
13 U.S. states and Canada for "free summer experiences,"
according to its website.
"We have contacted the Pennsylvania authorities to report
any Fresh Air involvement," Andrea Kotuk, spokeswoman for The
Fresh Air Fund, told Reuters. "We're going through records."
Sandusky was charged on Nov. 5 with sexually abusing eight
young boys over more than a decade. Prosecutors said he met all
his alleged victims through the nonprofit Second Mile program
for disadvantaged youth he founded in 1977.
The Second Mile program said it cut ties with Sandusky in
2008. The longtime head of the charity resigned on Monday and
hired a new legal team as it prepared for what experts say is
an inevitable flurry of civil litigation. [ID:nN1E7AD0WG]
Former Penn State athletic director Tim Curley and former
finance official Gary Schultz have been charged with failing to
report an incident after revered football coach Joe Paterno
told them in 2002 that an assistant saw Sandusky being sexually
inappropriate with a boy in a campus locker room.
Sandusky, Curley and Schultz have all denied the charges.
Paterno was fired last week, as was Penn State President
Graham Spanier.
A spokesman for the Pennsylvania attorney general declined
to comment on possible links between Sandusky and The Fresh Air
Fund, and a spokesman for the New York attorney general was not
immediately available.
