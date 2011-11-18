NEW YORK Nov 17 Syracuse University placed longtime associate head basketball coach Bernie Fine on administrative leave on Thursday over allegations of inappropriate contact with a former ball boy, a university spokesman said.

The university said police had reopened a case into the allegations of inappropriate contact, first reported to the university in 2005.

Fine was placed on administrative leave by the university "in light of the new allegations and the Syracuse City Police investigation," said Peter Englot, associate vice president of public affairs at Syracuse. (Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)