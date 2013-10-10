By Laila Kearney
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 9 When a California college
student was killed by a gun-wielding stranger on a crowded
commuter train in San Francisco, none of the dozens of
passengers on board saw it coming; officials say they were too
absorbed in their mobile devices.
A spokeswoman for San Francisco District Attorney George
Gascon confirmed on Wednesday that surveillance footage of the
incident last month showed a train car full of passengers within
feet of the accused gunman as he openly brandished a weapon on
the train.
San Francisco police Chief Greg Suhr said that Nikhom
Thephakaysone, 30, is accused of firing a single fatal shot at
San Francisco State University student Justin Valdez "for no
apparent reason" as the college sophomore began to exit the
train at a stop near the university.
"You can clearly see on the video that multiple people are
paying attention to their cell phones; they're texting, they're
talking," Gascon told reporters in the days following the
incident, which has since attracted national media attention.
"No one notices that he's brandishing the gun at several
locations and everybody is in very close proximity, which is
somewhat concerning," he added.
Authorities said that after the Sept. 23 incident, the
gunman got off the train and walked home.
Authorities were not blaming the slaying on cell phones,
although they said it did highlight concerns that people on
smartphones or other mobile devices might be at risk of missing
signs of impending dangers.
Following the train incident, Gascon urged the people stay
alert in public spaces, saying that law enforcement officials
would "continue to talk about how important it is to be aware of
your surroundings."
The day after the shooting, Thephakaysone, who police said
pointed his gun at strangers in at least two separate incidents
on the night of the shooting, was arrested at his family's San
Francisco home.
In his residence, police said they found three firearms,
$20,000 in cash and a backpack full of survival gear, including
combat knives, razors, a flashlight and first-aid kit. Police
did not immediately know why he may have had the paraphernalia.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Cynthia Osterman)