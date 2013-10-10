(Adds comments from San Francisco District Attorney)
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 9 When a California college
student was shot dead by a stranger on a crowded commuter train
in San Francisco last month, none of the dozens of passengers on
board saw it coming - they were too absorbed in their mobile
devices, officials said on Wednesday.
Surveillance footage of the incident last month showed a
train car full of passengers within feet of the accused gunman
as he openly brandished a weapon on the train, they said.
Nikhom Thephakaysone, 30, is accused of firing a single
fatal shot at San Francisco State University student Justin
Valdez "for no apparent reason" as the 20-year-old college
sophomore was getting off the train near the university, San
Francisco police Chief Greg Suhr said.
San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon said
surveillance video showed people on the train texting and
talking on the phone at the time of the Sept. 23 incident, not
noticing a man brandishing a gun close by.
He said the killing highlighted concerns that people on
smartphones or other mobile devices might be at risk of missing
signs of impending dangers.
"As our society integrates technology like smartphones into
our daily lives, it has become evident that the distractions
created by these devices can lead to dire consequences," he
said.
"I'm hopeful that consumer behavior will change, and that
people will consider the risks posed when they lose track of
their surroundings," Gascon said. "After all, a life can be
ruined in the blink of an eye."
The gunman got off the train and walked home after the
shooting.
Police say he pointed his gun at strangers in at least two
other incidents on the night of the shooting before being
arrested at his family's San Francisco home the next day.
Police said they found three firearms there, $20,000 in cash
and a backpack full of survival gear, including combat knives,
razors, a flashlight and a first-aid kit. Police did not
immediately know why he may have had the paraphernalia.
