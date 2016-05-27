May 27 Federal agents acted in good faith in
executing a warrant to search a Connecticut accountant's records
that had been seized 2-1/2 years earlier, a U.S. appeals court
said, in a closely watched case testing how long the government
can keep a criminal suspect's computer data.
But the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York on
Friday avoided the question of whether keeping the records that
long violated Stavros Ganias' constitutional rights under the
Fourth Amendment.
The 12-1 decision, one of the rare cases heard by the entire
court, restored Ganias' 2011 jury conviction and two-year prison
term for tax evasion. A three-judge panel had overturned both in
June 2014.
At issue were computer files seized in November 2003 by U.S.
Army investigators examining possible overbilling by a military
contractor that employed Ganias as an accountant.
But rather than purge unneeded files, the government held
onto them, and in April 2006 got a warrant to search them for
evidence of unrelated tax evasion by Ganias.
In the 2014 ruling that voided the jury verdict, Circuit
Judge Denny Chin, the dissenter in Friday's decision, said the
government went too far by searching computer records it had
long considered irrelevant for evidence of a new crime.
Writing for the full appeals court in an unusual, 60-page
joint opinion, Circuit Judges Debra Ann Livingston and Gerard
Lynch did not resolve that issue.
But they cautioned law enforcement to be more careful,
citing the "significant privacy concerns" and Fourth Amendment
issues arising when the government retains hard drives and other
digital media containing vast troves of personal information,
"much of which may be entirely irrelevant to the criminal
investigation that led to the seizure."
Chin, in his 40-page dissent, said the "cloud" that has hung
over Ganias' head for the last 13 years should be lifted.
"The government did precisely what the Fourth Amendment
forbids: it entered Ganias' premises with a warrant to seize
certain papers and indiscriminately seized - and retained - all
papers instead," he wrote.
Stanley Twardy, Ganias' lawyer, said he was reviewing the
decision and might appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. A spokesman
for U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly in Connecticut said that office
was also reviewing the decision.
Several criminal defense advocacy groups supported Ganias'
appeal.
Google parent Alphabet Inc also supported Ganias,
and said additional privacy safeguards may be needed when law
enforcement asks service providers such as Google to help search
users' content.
The case is U.S. v. Ganias, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 12-240.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in Toronto; Editing by Richard
Chang)