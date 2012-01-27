NEW HAVEN, Conn A judge on Friday affirmed a death sentence for Joshua Komisarjevsky for the murders of a mother and her two daughters during a brutal home invasion in Connecticut, saying he committed a crime of "unimaginable horror."

"This is a terrible sentence but one you have written for yourself," Judge Jon Blue told Komisarjevsky, 31, in New Haven Superior Court.

A jury convicted Komisarjevsky last fall and sentenced him to death for the 2007 murders of Jennifer Hawke-Petit, 48, and her daughters Hayley Petit, 17, and Michaela Petit, 11, and beating of husband and father Dr. William Petit Jr.

Komisarjevsky's accomplice, Steven Hayes, 48, was sentenced to death last year for killings in which Hawke-Petit was strangled and the girls died of smoke inhalation after the home was set afire. Hawke-Petit was raped and Michaela Petit was sexually assaulted.

The judge set an execution date for Komisarjevsky of July 20, 2012, pending an appeal, which could drag out the matter for years.

"Your crime was one of unimaginable horror and sadness," the judge said.

Komisarjevsky, dressed in an orange jumpsuit, denied he killed or raped anyone. But he told the judge, "The clock is now ticking and I owe a debt I cannot repay."

Komisarjevsky's portrayal of innocence was in stark contrast to the "evil" described by the sole survivor of the attack, Dr. Petit, who told the court how Komisarjevsky's actions had destroyed his family.

"July 23, 2007 was my own personal holocaust," said Petit, who was beaten unconscious but escaped. "Evil does live among us."

