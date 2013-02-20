NEW YORK Feb 20 A veteran New York television
news anchor resigned from his job on Wednesday following his
arrest on charges he choked his wife, a fellow reporter, during
a domestic dispute over the weekend.
Rob Morrison, who anchors a morning show for WCBS-TV, said
in a statement that he would step down to "put all of my time
and energy into making sure that I do what's best for my wife
and my son."
The announcement came after police in Darien, Connecticut,
were called to the home of Morrison and his wife, Ashley
Morrison, a CBS News 'Money Watch' reporter, before dawn on
Sunday. Ashley Morrison's mother had contacted police with
reports of a domestic dispute.
Morrison "became increasingly belligerent toward his wife
during the course of the evening, culminating in him choking her
by the neck with both hands," Darien Police Captain Frederick
Komm said in a statement.
He said responding officers observed red marks on Ashley
Morrison's neck.
A Stamford Superior Court judge on Tuesday issued an order
of protection requiring Morrison to stay at least 100 yards away
from his wife.
The Morrisons have a son in elementary school.
(Reporting By Chris Francescani)