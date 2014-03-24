March 24 The leader of a group that trafficked
in pirated Android mobile device applications has pleaded guilty
over his role in the scheme, the first prosecution of a
counterfeit apps case by the U.S. Department of Justice, the
agency said on Monday.
Nicholas Narbone, 26, of Orlando, Florida, pleaded guilty on
Monday to one count of conspiring to commit criminal copyright
infringement in connection with his activity on behalf of the
Appbucket Group, the agency said.
Co-conspirator Thomas Dye, 21, of Jacksonville, Florida,
pleaded guilty to the same charge on March 10, over a scheme
involving bogus apps worth more than $700,000, the agency said.
"These men trampled on the intellectual property rights of
others when they and other members of the Appbucket Group
distributed more than one million copies of pirated apps," David
O'Neil, acting assistant attorney general of the Justice
Department's criminal division, said in a statement.
Narbone and Dye were among four people charged in January
with conspiring to distribute pirated Android apps without
permission from software developers and copyright owners.
The charges followed the Justice Department's August 2012
seizure of the website domain names snappzmarket.com,
appbucket.net and applanet.net.
"Theft is theft, whether the property taken is intellectual
or tangible," U.S. Attorney Sally Quillian Yates in Atlanta said
in a statement.
The other defendants, Kody Peterson of Clermont, Florida,
and Thomas Pace of Oregon City, Oregon, have plea hearings set
for April 14 and April 15, respectively, court records show.
Narbone, Dye and Pace were accused of conspiring on behalf
of Appbucket from August 2010 to August 2012, while Peterson was
accused of involvement in a similar conspiracy for the
SnappzMarket Group from May 2011 to August 2012.
Lawyers for the defendants did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
The cases are both in the U.S. District Court, Northern
District of Georgia. They are U.S. v. Peterson, No. 14-cr-00025;
and U.S. v. Dye et al, No. 14-cr-00026.
