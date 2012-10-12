* Victim: teen shooter 'didn't look nervous or scared'
* Perpetrators increasingly troll Internet for victims
By Kim Palmer
AKRON, Ohio, Oct 12 A man lured to Ohio by a
phony Craigslist job ad testified on Friday that a teenager
charged with trying to kill him waited in a car while an
accomplice walked into a heavily wooded area with the victim and
shot him last November.
"I heard a curse word. I heard a gun cock. I knew I was in
trouble," Scott Davis, 49, testified as the first witness called
by prosecutors in the trial of Brogan Rafferty.
Rafferty, 17, and Richard Beasley, 53, are charged with the
aggravated murders of three men found buried in shallow graves
around Ohio last year. Beasley faces the death penalty in a
separate trial expected to begin in January.
The teenager, who was 16 when he was arrested and is being
tried as an adult, faces up to life in prison if convicted of
killing David Pauley, 51, of Norfolk, Virginia; Ralph Geiger,
56, of Akron, Ohio; and Timothy Kern, 47, of Massillon, Ohio.
Davis told jurors he sold a landscaping business in South
Carolina to move closer to his parents in Ohio and met Rafferty
and Beasley when he responded to an ad for a farm hand.
He spun around when he heard the cocking sound, saw a gun
pointed at his face and was shot in the right elbow as he tried
to push the gun away, Davis said.
"I ran as fast as I could but I kept falling down," Davis
said. "He continued to fire at me as I ran out of the woods and
out into the road."
Davis said he hid in a partially dried up creek bed
listening for Rafferty's car and walked for help hours later,
still badly bleeding, as it got dark. The bullet was surgically
removed and he spent five days in the hospital.
When asked if Rafferty seemed to be under duress when he met
him, Davis said: "He didn't look nervous or scared."
In opening statements on Friday, prosecutors described
Rafferty as an "apt pupil" who chose to help Beasley kill and
bury the men, while defense attorneys said he was the victim of
a broken home and abusive father/son relationship with Beasley.
"You will hear a lot of things but what you will not hear
from him is remorse," Special Summit County Assistant Prosecutor
Emily Pelphrey told jurors.
Prosecutors displayed pictures of the three men killed and a
timeline of when they answered the ad, were killed and when
their bodies were recovered.
"All of these men were looking for a new shot, a fresh start
and they thought that their luck was about to change," she said.
Rafferty's attorney, John Alexander, told jurors the teen,
who wore a green golf shirt and khakis, did not know how to get
out of the relationship with Beasley and was shattered when he
saw Beasley shoot Geiger in the back of the head in August 2011.
"There is a monster in this case and that monster is not
Brogan Rafferty," Alexander said. "The monster in this case is
Richard Beasley."
The Ohio case is one of a series across the nation involving
perpetrators who either found victims through the Craigslist
website or other social media sites, or used the Internet for
criminal purposes.
A man was arrested in Texas in March and charged with
people-smuggling for allegedly using Craigslist to recruit
drivers for a scheme to transport illegal immigrants.
In 2009, a former medical student was accused of killing a
masseuse he met through Craigslist and police believe a serial
killer, or killers, in the New York area may be preying on
prostitutes who advertised on the site.
In other incidents, victims advertising goods for sale have
been attacked and killed as have those responding to ads. Two
men in Tennessee were accused last month of killing a man and a
woman for "defriending" the daughter of one of the suspects on
Facebook.
The Ohio trial before Judge Lynne Callahan is set to resume
on Monday and could last six weeks.
(Editing by David Bailey; Greg McCune and Todd Eastham)