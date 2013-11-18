By Bernard Vaughan
NEW YORK Nov 18 Six people were arrested and
charged on Monday for participating in a worldwide ATM heist
that stole $45 million from two Middle East banks.
The five men and one woman, all residents of the New York
City suburb of Yonkers, were accused of being members of a
global cybercrime organization that stole Mastercard Inc
debit-card information, according to an announcement from
Loretta Lynch, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New
York.
Robert Nardoza, a spokesman for Lynch's office, declined to
comment on where the cybercrime organization is based, saying
the investigation was ongoing.
The six arrested Monday were "cashers" in the scheme,
withdrawing approximately $2.8 million from more than 140 ATMs
in New York City, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
The hackers stole debit card data from the National Bank of
Ras Al-Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates and Bank
Muscat in Oman in two attacks in December 2012 and February
2013, according to prosecutors.
They broke into payment-processing companies used by the two
banks and raised the balances and withdrawal limits on the
cards, prosecutors said. Crews in more than 20 countries, such
as the cell arrested Monday, then withdrew $5 million between
Dec. 21 and Dec. 22 and $40 million between Feb. 19 and Feb. 20.
Five of the defendants arrested Monday -- Anthony Diaz, 24;
Saul Franjul, 23; Saul Genao, 24; Jaindhi Polanco, 29; and Jose
Angeley Valerio, 25 -- pleaded not guilty in federal court in
Brooklyn to conspiracy to commit access device fraud. Their
lawyers were not immediately available for comment.
A sixth defendant, Franklyn Ferriera, is expected to be
arraigned on Tuesday. His age and the identity of his lawyer
were not immediately available.
Each faces up to 7.5 years in prison and a fine of up to
$250,000, according to the announcement.
Prosecutors said that days after the February attack,
Franjul packed approximately $800,000 in cash into luggage that
was sent by bus to one of the heist's organizers, Alberto Yusi
Lajud-Pena.
Lajud-Pena, also known as "Prime" and "Albertico," was
murdered April 27 in the Dominican Republic.
"After exploiting cyber-weaknesses in the financial system
to steal millions from ATMs, these defendants were packing bags
to the brim with stolen cash, destined for the cybercriminal
organizers of these attacks," Lynch said in a statement on
Monday.
The arrests came six months after prosecutors in Brooklyn
announced charges against eight others in the scheme, including
Lajud-Pena. [Id: nL2N0DQ27X]
Four other defendants have pleaded guilty to participating
in the scheme, while three have pleaded not guilty, according to
Nardoza.
Authorities in Germany arrested two Dutch citizens in
February for their involvement in the scheme after they were
caught withdrawing money at cash machines in Dusseldorf.