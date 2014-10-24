NEW YORK Oct 24 A Massachusetts man was
sentenced to 21 months in prison on Friday for his role in a
cybercrime scheme that hacked accounts at banks, brokerage firms
and government agencies in an attempt to steal more than $15
million, U.S. prosecutors said.
Robert Dubuc, 41, pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy,
conspiracy to commit access device fraud and identity theft in
federal court in New Jersey in April. U.S. District Judge Peter
Sheridan in Trenton imposed the sentence on Friday.
A co-defendant, Oleg Pidtergerya, pleaded guilty to the same
charges and is scheduled for sentencing in December.
Prosecutors said the two men were members of an
international cybercrime ring led by Oleksiy Sharapka and Leonid
Yanovitsky of Kiev, Ukraine, who have also been indicted but
remain at large.
The group hacked into accounts in 2012 and 2013 at global
banks and other institutions, including Citigroup Inc,
JPMorgan Chase & Co, the U.S. Department of Defense,
PayPal and others, and diverted funds into accounts and debit
cards they controlled, prosecutors said.
The group then used "cash out" crews to tap the stolen funds
by withdrawing cash from ATMS and making fraudulent purchases,
according to prosecutors. Dubuc operated a crew out of
Massachusetts, while Pidtergerya led a crew in New York, the
government said.
Eight individuals have been charged in the case.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax. Editing by Andre Grenon)