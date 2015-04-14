NEW YORK, April 14 A New York man was sentenced
to 7-1/2 years in prison on Tuesday for his role in a cybercrime
and identity theft scheme that hacked into accounts at banks,
brokerages and government agencies in a bid to steal more than
$15 million, authorities said.
Oleg Pidtergerya, 50, of Brooklyn had previously pleaded
guilty to wire fraud conspiracy, identity theft and conspiracy
to commit so-called access device fraud in federal court in New
Jersey.
A co-defendant, Robert Dubuc, pleaded guilty to the same
charges but received only 21 months in prison when he was
sentenced in October.
Prosecutors said the pair were members of a cybercrime ring
led by Oleksiy Sharapka and Leonid Yanovitsky of Kiev, Ukraine,
who have also been indicted but remain at large.
The group hacked into accounts in 2012 and 2013 at global
banks and other institutions, including Citigroup Inc,
JPMorgan Chase & Co, the U.S. Department of Defense,
PayPal and others, and diverted funds into accounts and debit
cards they controlled, prosecutors said.
The group then used "cash out" crews to tap the stolen funds
by withdrawing cash from ATMS and making fraudulent purchases,
according to prosecutors. Dubuc operated a crew out of
Massachusetts, while Pidtergerya led one in New York, the
government said.
(Reporting By Tom Brown; Editing by Ted Botha)