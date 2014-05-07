WASHINGTON May 7 U.S. states executing
prisoners should stick to using legally obtained drugs approved
by federal health regulators, despite shortages that have left
officials scrambling, a legal rights advocacy group urged in
recommendations released on Wednesday.
The Constitution Project said in a report that drugs used in
executions should have U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approval, and should be checked to ensure they are effective and
have not expired.
Capital punishment is a possible sentence in 32 of the 50
U.S. states, and many states are grappling with a shortage of
drugs once used for executions. Pharmaceutical manufacturers and
governments in Europe, where many of the companies are
headquartered, object to use of the products in executions.
The report said most states use a combination of three drugs
for lethal injections: sodium thiopental as an anesthetic,
pancuronium bromide as a muscle relaxer and potassium chloride
to stop the heart.
"Although many states require the use of sodium thiopental
in their lethal injection procedures, the shortage of the drug
for executions has caused states to scramble to find alternative
supplies or to begin using a different drug as a replacement,"
the group wrote.
Last week, a botched execution in Oklahoma prompted
President Barack Obama to call for a federal investigation.
State officials cited problems with the inmate's veins.
The situation brought renewed scrutiny of
execution procedures, which vary state by state.
In the wake of drug shortages, some states have turned to
new lethal "cocktails" as an alternative to hard-to-obtain,
FDA-approved drugs. Those face legal challenges.
The wide-ranging report by the Constitution Project also
urged states to ensure their facilities are set up correctly and
that properly-trained medical personnel deliver the injections.
The group calls for 39 changes to the capital punishment
system to ensure constitutional rights are protected.
For example, it seeks new standards obtaining and reviewing
forensic evidence and calls on Congress to establish federal
system to accredit forensic laboratories.
It recommended other safeguards such as preservation and
review of evidence after conviction to help prevent executions
of innocent people. It also called for major reforms in several
states including Texas, Alabama, California and Pennsylvania.
"While some jurisdictions have made progress toward
implementation of best practices, others persist with policies
that appear harder to justify in light of changing knowledge and
standards," it said in its report.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott and David
Gregorio)