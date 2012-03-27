* Judge also says current supply must be turned over to FDA
* Some U.S. states have switched to another drug
By Jeremy Pelofsky
WASHINGTON, March 27 A U.S. judge on Tuesday
barred U.S. authorities from importing an anesthesia drug used
in carrying out death sentences because the Food and Drug
Administration never approved the drug for use in the United
States, and he ordered supplies be confiscated.
A group of death row inmates had sued the FDA last year over
improperly allowing shipments into the country of sodium
thiopental, a sedative used as the first of three drugs
administered in carrying out executions.
A year ago, state officials in Tennessee and Kentucky turned
over their supplies of the drug to the FDA amid an investigation
into how it was imported. U.S. authorities seized a supply of
thiopental from state of Georgia.
The FDA had sought to have the challenge dismissed, arguing
that it was using its discretion by allowing the shipments into
the country and also that it deferred to law enforcement with
respect to the drugs used for executions.
U.S. District Judge Richard Leon sided with the inmates,
criticizing the FDA for departing from its longstanding practice
of not allowing unapproved drugs into the United States.
"The FDA appears to be simply wrapping itself in the flag of
law enforcement discretion to justify its authority and
masquerade an otherwise seemingly callous indifference to the
health consequences of those imminently facing the executioner's
needle. How utterly disappointing!" Leon wrote in his 23-page
opinion.
He also ordered that the FDA notify all state correctional
departments with thiopental made overseas that they are not
allowed to use it and that they must return their supplies to
the agency immediately.
With the supply of thiopental dwindling, Leon noted, some
states have switched to pentobarbital to sedate death row
inmates before they are injected with the cocktail of other
drugs used to carry out death sentences.
There have also been legal challenges to the use of that
drug centered on concerns that it takes too long to sedate an
inmate before the rest of the lethal drugs are administered.
Two of the death row inmates who sued the FDA were executed
last year by the state of Arizona.
Fordham University law professor Deborah Denno called the
decision "very important" and said if the thiopental was
obtained from overseas, "we don't know the conditions under
which those drugs were housed and transported, which could
affect their quality."
A spokesman for the Justice Department, which represented
the FDA in the case, declined to comment. The agency could
appeal.
Bradford Berenson, a lawyer for the death row inmates, said:
"It's unfortunate that FDA behaved as if there were some kind of
death penalty exception to the clear requirements of federal law
but gratifying that a federal judge recognized that no such
exception exists."
The case is Beaty et al v. Food and Drug Administration et
al in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No.
11-cv-289.
(Additional reporting by Mary Wisniewski in Chicago; editing by
Mohammad Zargham)