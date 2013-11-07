DETROIT Detroit police confirmed on Thursday that three people died, in addition to eight who were wounded in a shooting incident on the east side of the troubled city a day earlier.

The search continues for two suspects who were believed to have fled the scene in two vehicles after the shooting, police said.

Detroit police spokeswoman Kelly Miner confirmed three dead, but no other information on the victims was immediately available.

Detroit, which filed for bankruptcy in July, is experiencing its highest murder rate in decades. The city faces a declining population and fiscal problems that have strained city services and lengthened police response times.

