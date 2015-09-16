Sept 16 A Manhattan jury began deliberations on
Wednesday in the criminal trial of three former law firm
executives accused of engaging in account fraud to hide the
failing finances of defunct Dewey & LeBoeuf.
Former Dewey chairman Steven Davis, former executive
director Stephen DiCarmine and former chief financial officer
Joel Sanders face a total of 53 charges, with the top count of
grand larceny carrying a maximum sentence of 25 years.
Acting Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Robert Stolz
instructed the jury on Wednesday afternoon following the
remainder of the prosecution's closing arguments.
Formed in 2007 by the merger of Dewey Ballantine LLP and
LeBoeuf, Lamb, Greene, & MacRae LLP, the combined firm quickly
faced financial trouble in the form of the high compensation
guarantees it had made to retain and recruit star partners.
Those commitments became increasingly untenable when the
financial crisis hit in 2008.
Dewey, which employed more than 1,000 lawyers at the time of
its merger, filed for bankruptcy in 2012.
The Manhattan district attorney's office called over three
dozen witnesses and used thousands of pages of internal Dewey
emails to argue that Davis, DiCarmine and Sanders had ordered
the firm's finance team to "cook the books" by reclassifying
payments, back-dating checks, and counting partners' capital
contributions as fee revenue.
Their goal, according to prosecutors, was to boost Dewey's
bottom line by tens of millions of dollars in order to convince
insurance companies and lenders like Bank of America Corp
and Citigroup Inc that the firm remained
creditworthy.
"Dewey collapsed because the house of cards these defendants
built couldn't withstand the weight of their fraud," Assistant
District Attorney Peirce Moser told jurors during his closing
statement Tuesday.
The former executives have denied any intent to defraud
lenders and have also cast doubt on the criminality of their
alleged accounting practices. They say the firm's collapse was
caused not by fraud but by the departures of top partners.
Attorneys for the defendants declined to call any witnesses,
arguing that the prosecution had failed to meet its burden of
proof.
The case is People v. Davis et al, Manhattan Supreme
CourtNo. 773/2014.
(Reporting by Stephanie Russell-Kraft; Editing by Frances
Kerry)