Oct 15 The attorney representing Joel Sanders, the former chief financial officer of bankrupt law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf, renewed his call for a mistrial on Thursday, saying he was worried the jury was feeling pressure to convict after 20 days of deliberations.

Judge Robert Stolz, who is presiding over the case in Manhattan criminal court, declined to order a mistrial. Prosecutors and attorneys for the other two defendants, former Dewey Chairman Steven Davis and Executive Director Stephen DiCarmine, did not join in the call for a mistrial. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)