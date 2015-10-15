(Adds details from court proceedings and background on case)
By Brendan Pierson
Oct 15 The attorney representing Joel Sanders,
the former chief financial officer of bankrupt law firm Dewey &
LeBoeuf, renewed his call for a mistrial on Thursday, saying he
was worried the jury was feeling pressure to convict after 20
days of deliberations.
Judge Robert Stolz, who is presiding over the case in
Manhattan criminal court, declined to order a mistrial.
Prosecutors and attorneys for the other two defendants,
former Dewey Chairman Steven Davis and Executive Director
Stephen DiCarmine, did not join in the call for a mistrial.
Sanders' lawyer, Andrew Frisch, said he was worried "the
jury feels they have to convict someone of something to get out
of here."
He also said that he did not believe Sanders' interests were
the same as those of the other two defendants. The evidence
presented at trial linked Sanders more directly to what
prosecutors say were illegal manipulations of the firm's
accounts.
"I'm not sure you're in such a different boat than your
co-defendants," Stolz said, noting that Sanders, like the other
two, has already been acquitted by the jury of multiple counts
of falsifying business records. "It might not be such a bad boat
to be in, frankly."
The judge also said he had some "humane concern" for the
jurors, given the exceptional length of the deliberations, at
one point joking that he was worried about violating their 8th
Amendment protection against cruel and unusual punishment.
Still, he said he was inclined to let them continue
deliberating.
"They are very invested in this process, themselves,
clearly," Stolz said of the jurors. "They have bonded with each
other. They have bonded with the court. And I would not want to
lightly take this decision away from them."
David Bookstaver, a spokesman for New York court system,
said that to his knowledge the deliberations in the case were
the longest in the history of the state's criminal courts,
though there are no official records.
The three defendants are accused of using illegal accounting
adjustments to mask the firm's teetering finances between 2008
and 2012 and convince lenders and investors, including Bank of
America Corp and Citigroup Inc, that the law firm was still
healthy.
The most serious charge they face, grand larceny, carries a
sentence of up to 25 years in prison.
Dewey's 2012 bankruptcy was the largest ever for a U.S. law
firm. It counted 1,400 lawyers at its peak.
