Oct 19 A jury in the criminal case against three former executives of defunct U.S. law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf said on Monday that it was deadlocked.

This is the third time that jurors in the case have said they could not reach a verdict on the bulk of the counts against former Dewey Chairman Steven Davis, Executive Director Stephen DiCarmine and Chief Financial Officer Joel Sanders.

The three defendants are accused of defrauding lenders and investors into believing the firm was healthy even as it faced revenue shortfalls and a crushing debt load that led to its demise. (Reporting by Brendan Pierson; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)