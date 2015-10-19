Oct 19 A jury in the criminal case against three
former executives of defunct U.S. law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf said
on Monday that it was deadlocked.
This is the third time that jurors in the case have said
they could not reach a verdict on the bulk of the counts against
former Dewey Chairman Steven Davis, Executive Director Stephen
DiCarmine and Chief Financial Officer Joel Sanders.
The three defendants are accused of defrauding lenders and
investors into believing the firm was healthy even as it faced
revenue shortfalls and a crushing debt load that led to its
demise.
