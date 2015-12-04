Dec 4 Manhattan prosecutors will not retry
Steven Davis, the former chairman of defunct U.S. law firm Dewey
& LeBoeuf, after an earlier trial ended in a hung jury, a person
familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Prosecutors do plan to retry former Dewey Chief Financial
Officer Joel Sanders, according to his attorney, Andrew Frisch.
It was not immediately clear, however, whether the other
former Dewey executive who was tried alongside Davis - Executive
Director Stephen DiCarmine - would face a second trial.
The three men were accused of using illegal accounting
adjustments to mask the firm's teetering finances between 2008
and 2012 and convince lenders and investors, including Bank of
America Corp and HSBC Holdings PLC, that the
law firm was still healthy.
They were charged with grand larceny, scheming to defraud
and violating New York's securities law, the Martin Act.
The case ended in a mistrial on Oct. 19, with a jury
reporting it was deadlocked on most of the counts after more
than three weeks of deliberation. It had earlier acquitted the
three defendants of several lesser counts of falsifying business
records.
It was one of the most significant white-collar prosecutions
brought by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance since he took
office in 2010.
A prosecutor said at a hearing Friday in the separate
criminal case of Zachary Warren, a former Dewey client relations
manager, that the district attorney's office still considering
retrying at least some of the case, according to Warren's
lawyer.
A hearing is scheduled in the case early on Monday, when
prosecutors are expected to say more about how they plan to
proceed.
Dewey & LeBoeuf once had as many as 1,400 lawyers before
going bankrupt in May 2012. Its collapse is the largest of a law
firm in U.S. history.
The case is People v. Davis et al, Manhattan Supreme Court
No. 773/2014.
(Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; editing by G Crosse
and Alexia Garamfalvi)