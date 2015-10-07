NEW YORK Oct 7 A New York jury acquitted three
former executives of defunct law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf of some
charges but remained deadlocked on others, including the most
serious charge of grand larceny.
Former Chairman Steven Davis, former Executive Director
Stephen DiCarmine and former Chief Financial Officer Joel
Sanders were found not guilty on numerous falsifying business
records counts after a judge ordered the jury to render a
partial verdict.
They are accused of using accounting fraud to hide the
firm's teetering finances from lenders between 2008 and 2012.
Dewey's bankruptcy in 2012 was the largest ever for a U.S. law
firm.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax)