BRIEF-Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way
Oct 13 Jurors in the criminal trial of three former executives of bankrupt law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf, who are accused of defrauding lenders and investors, on Tuesday reported for the second time that they were deadlocked on the majority of the counts.
The jury said that it had reached a decision on some of the remaining counts and are expected to render them shortly. The jury decided some of the counts last week, but did not reach a verdict on the most serious counts of grand larceny. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case two days after the island's government filed for protection from creditors.