A Pennsylvania woman who faked her own kidnapping while actually going to Disney World was sentenced on Thursday to more than eight years in prison for swindling her employer and family members out of more than $600,000.

At the sentencing in U.S. District Court in Philadelphia, Bonnie Sweeten, 40, was ordered to pay more than a $1 million in restitution, in addition to spending eight years and four months in prison, the U.S. Attorney's office in Philadelphia said in a statement.

"Sweeten stole funds from family members, from the law office where she had been employed and from the law firm's clients," the prosecutor's office said.

In 2009 Sweeten triggered an all-out search by federal and local authorities by making a phony 911 call to say she and her 9-year-old daughter had been kidnapped by two black men in a truck. In reality, prosecutors said, the woman from the Bucks County suburbs of Philadelphia had taken her daughter to Disney World in Florida.

Sweeten was previously sentenced to up to 12 months in Bucks County jail after admitting to the kidnapping ruse, which Herman said was part of the larger fraud.

Sweeten's lawyers had asked for a sentence of less than seven years in prison. Prosecutors had asked for 10 years.

After Sweeten was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William Yohn Jr., the prosecutor released the statement saying she stole more than $600,000 through various schemes that involved identity theft and forged signatures on documents.

"She also forged a signature of a judge on a court order for the purpose of fraudulently withdrawing client funds from a bank," the prosecutor's office said.

