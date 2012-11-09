ATLANTA Nov 9 The third Florida sibling involved in a multistate crime spree and manhunt last year pleaded guilty on Friday to federal bank robbery and firearms charges in Georgia.

Dylan Dougherty Stanley, 27, will be sentenced next month along with his siblings, Lee Grace Dougherty, 30, and Ryan Edward Dougherty, 23. The other two pleaded guilty to the same charges last month.

The trio admitted firing shots at the ceiling and stealing $5,168 from a bank in Valdosta, Georgia, in August 2011, part of a cross-country spree that made national headlines.

They were also accused of shooting at a Florida police officer before robbing the Georgia bank and fleeing to Colorado, where they were arrested after a high-speed chase and shootout.

The siblings each face up to 25 years in prison on the Georgia bank robbery charge and a minimum of 10 years on the firearms charges, according to federal court records.

In April, the three pleaded guilty in Colorado to charges connected to the spree, which ended with them crashing their stolen car near Walsenburg, Colorado, about 160 miles south of Denver, after engaging in a running gun battle with police.

Dylan Dougherty Stanley was sentenced in Colorado to 32 years for first-degree assault, while Ryan Dougherty received 18 years on five counts of felony menacing. Lee Dougherty got 24 years for felony menacing and attempted first-degree assault.

Under the siblings' plea agreements, any sentence they receive for the Florida and Georgia cases will run concurrent with the Colorado sentences. They still face charges in Pasco County, Florida, including attempted murder of a police officer, the state attorney's office there said on Friday. (Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Philip Barbara)