By David Beasley
| ATLANTA
ATLANTA Nov 9 The third Florida sibling
involved in a multistate crime spree and manhunt last year
pleaded guilty on Friday to federal bank robbery and firearms
charges in Georgia.
Dylan Dougherty Stanley, 27, will be sentenced next month
along with his siblings, Lee Grace Dougherty, 30, and Ryan
Edward Dougherty, 23. The other two pleaded guilty to the same
charges last month.
The trio admitted firing shots at the ceiling and stealing
$5,168 from a bank in Valdosta, Georgia, in August 2011, part of
a cross-country spree that made national headlines.
They were also accused of shooting at a Florida police
officer before robbing the Georgia bank and fleeing to Colorado,
where they were arrested after a high-speed chase and shootout.
The siblings each face up to 25 years in prison on the
Georgia bank robbery charge and a minimum of 10 years on the
firearms charges, according to federal court records.
In April, the three pleaded guilty in Colorado to charges
connected to the spree, which ended with them crashing their
stolen car near Walsenburg, Colorado, about 160 miles south of
Denver, after engaging in a running gun battle with police.
Dylan Dougherty Stanley was sentenced in Colorado to 32
years for first-degree assault, while Ryan Dougherty received 18
years on five counts of felony menacing. Lee Dougherty got 24
years for felony menacing and attempted first-degree assault.
Under the siblings' plea agreements, any sentence they
receive for the Florida and Georgia cases will run concurrent
with the Colorado sentences. They still face charges in Pasco
County, Florida, including attempted murder of a police officer,
the state attorney's office there said on Friday.
(Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Philip Barbara)