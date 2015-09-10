(Adds comment from legal expert)
By Joseph Ax and Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, Sept 10 U.S. authorities have charged
three Colombian nationals with helping to run a global money
laundering network that processed billions of dollars in drug
trafficking profits through bank accounts in China and Hong
Kong.
The Guangzhou, China-based organization brought in at least
$5 billion in drug proceeds from the United States, Mexico,
Colombia, Panama, Guatemala and Canada, as well as parts of
Africa and Europe, according to an indictment unsealed on
Thursday in federal court in Brooklyn, New York.
One of the three men, Henry Poveda, appeared in court on
Thursday; the other two men, Christian Duque-Aristizabal and
John Jairo Hincapie-Ramirez, are in custody in Panama and
Colombia, respectively, awaiting extradition proceedings.
All three face a single count of conspiracy to launder
money.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Amir Toossi told U.S. District Judge
Carol Begley Amon that other defendants remain at large. They
have not been publicly identified.
According to the indictment, the Guangzhou organization used
Chinese casinos, currency exchange houses, export companies and
factories to receive billions of dollars in drug proceeds.
The money traveled through accounts in Hong Kong and China
and eventually was used to purchase products, often counterfeit
consumer goods, that were shipped to Colombia and other
countries, prosecutors said.
Poveda's court-appointed lawyer, Mia Eisner-Grynberg,
declined to comment on the case. She and Toossi told Amon they
have engaged in preliminary plea discussions.
The banks involved were not identified in the indictment.
U.S. authorities have pressed banks in recent years to
improve anti-money laundering safeguards. In 2012, HSBC Holdings
Plc paid $1.9 billion to resolve claims it allowed drug
cartels in Mexico and Colombia to launder proceeds through its
banks.
Jodi Avergun, an attorney at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft
and a former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration official, said
U.S. authorities might be able to go after the Chinese banks if
U.S.-based branches were used in the alleged transactions.
"It really depends on what banks were involved, whether the
money movement triggered any alarms," she said.
A fourth defendant connected to the case, a Hong Kong woman
named Yuling Luo, previously pleaded guilty in April to
conspiring to launder money.
Luo faces up to 20 years in prison when she is sentenced.
She was arrested in September 2014 at Newark Liberty
International Airport in New Jersey during a layover between
Panama City and Hong Kong, according to prosecutors.
