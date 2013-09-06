Sept 6 An Ohio man who confessed in a video
posted on a social media site to driving drunk and killing
another man may face homicide charges next week, a spokeswoman
for a prosecutor said on Friday.
Matthew Cordle, 22, posted a 3-1/2 minute video on YouTube
in which he admits to driving the wrong way down a highway
directly into oncoming traffic, striking and killing Vincent
Canzani, 61, on June 22.
"When I get charged, I will plead guilty and will take full
responsibility for everything I have done to Vince and his
family," Cordle said. "I will give the prosecution everything
they need to put me away for a very long time."
Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien viewed the Cordle
video on Wednesday, spokeswoman Christy McCreary said Friday. He
will take the case to a grand jury on Monday to recommend a
charge of aggravated vehicular homicide involving alcohol, she
said.
In the video, Cordle said he has struggled with drinking and
depression. "On that particular night, I completely blacked out
and tried to drive home," he said.
Cordle said he talked with some "high-powered attorneys" who
said blood tests have been thrown out in similar cases.
"All I would have to do for that is lie," he said. "Well, I
won't go down that path."
Cordle begged viewers not to drink and drive.
"Don't make the same excuses I did," Cordle said. "Don't say
it's only a few miles or you only had a few beers or you do it
all the time or it will never happen to you. Because it happened
to me. I can't erase what I have done, but you can still be
saved. Your victims can still be saved."
The video is the latest in a series of recent online
confessions to crimes in the United States and abroad.
Early last month, a Florida man named Derek Medina posted a
Facebook message to "friends" that he had killed his wife after
she started punching him, and posted a picture of her lying on
the floor. He pleaded not guilty to second degree murder last
week.
In April, a man in Vietnam named Dang Van Khuven surrendered
to authorities there after confessing on Facebook to killing his
wife.
(Reporting by Kevin Murphy; Editing by Greg McCune and Eric
Walsh)