LOS ANGELES Retired baseball star Lenny Dykstra, who helped the New York Mets to a World Series title in 1986, was sentenced to three years in state prison in California on Monday following an October no contest plea to grand theft auto charges.

The 49-year-old Dykstra, a star for the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, was sentenced after a Los Angeles Superior Court judge rejected a request by his defense attorneys to withdraw the plea and fight the charges at trial.

Nicknamed "Nails" during his playing days, Dykstra also faces criminal charges in two unrelated cases.

He was charged in June with 25 counts of grand theft auto, attempted grand theft auto, filing false financial statements and possessing a controlled substance in what prosecutors say was a scheme to lease cars using phony business and credit information.

He pleaded no contest to three counts of grand theft auto and one count of filing a false financial statement. Under California law, a no contest plea is the legal equivalent to pleading guilty.

Last May, a federal grand jury indicted him on bankruptcy fraud and obstruction of justice charges, accusing him of stealing or destroying some $400,000 in property that was part of his bankruptcy case.

He faces up to 80 years in federal prison if convicted of the federal charges.

And in August, Dykstra was charged with two misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure after Los Angeles city prosecutors said he exposed himself to a string of women who answered his Craigslist employment ads.

He faces up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine if convicted in that case.

He spent more than a decade in the major leagues, mostly as an outfielder for the Mets and Phillies. In Game 3 of the 1986 World Series, he hit a key lead-off home run, sparking a comeback by the Mets from a 2-0 series deficit to win the championship over the Boston Red Sox.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Paul Thomasch and Will Dunham)