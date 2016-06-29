By Nate Raymond
| June 29
June 29 A New Jersey limousine driver pleaded
guilty on Wednesday to helping funnel $80,000 in foreign
contributions to President Barack Obama's joint fundraising
committee in 2012 so that foreign national could attend a
campaign event.
In announcing the plea in Newark federal court of Bilal
Shehu, who pleaded guilty to one count of knowingly and
willfully making foreign contributions and donations,
prosecutors did not identify the foreign source or national.
But the case came after a Republican congressman in 2013
called for investigations into the purchases by Shehu's family
of two $40,000 tickets for a San Francisco fundraiser, one of
which was used by now-Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.
At the October 2012 event, Rama, the Albanian Socialist
Party leader, was photographed with Obama.
Rep. Dana Rohrabacher of California at the time contended
the photo was then used for "deceitful" purposes by Rama to
imply a relationship with Obama during Albania's own election,
which brought him into leadership.
A spokesman for Rohrabacher declined comment on Wednesday.
In pleading guilty, prosecutors said that Shehu, a U.S.
citizen, admitted that in late September 2012 he received an
$80,000 wire transfer from a foreign source knowing he was to
provide it to the joint fundraising committee.
Prosecutors said Shehu, a Paramus, New Jersey resident, then
flew to San Francisco and attempted to gain entry into the
fundraising event with the foreign national, who was denied
entry but was allowed to be photographed with Obama.
"By his plea today, Mr. Shehu has accepted responsibility
for his conduct and is deeply remorseful for his actions," said
his lawyer Alan Abramson.
Prosecutors said no one on the joint election committee has
been accused of any wrongdoing and that it had cooperated fully
in the investigation.
Shehu faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a
fine of $250,000. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 5.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York, editing by G Crosse)