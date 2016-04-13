April 13 U.S. prosecutors charged two executives
at Florida-based Elm Tree Investment Advisors LLC with bilking
investors out of millions of dollars through a fraudulent
technology investment scheme, and accused one of spending some
of the money on luxuries for himself.
Elm Tree founder Fred Elm, 46, was arrested on Wednesday at
his home in Hollywood, Florida, over the alleged $17 million
fraud, while Chief Operating Officer Ahmad Naqvi, 47, is at
large, said U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan.
Prosecutors said the defendants never turned a profit during
their 1-1/2-year scheme, and that Elm diverted at least $2
million to fund purchases of a Bentley, a Maserati, a Range
Rover, jewelry and a $1.75 million Florida home.
Elm's lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for
comment. A lawyer for Naqvi could not immediately be identified.
Prosecutors said Elm and Naqvi falsely told investors they
would draw on their close ties to elite venture capital firms,
and invest at opportune times in such companies as Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd, GoDaddy Inc, Twitter Inc
and Uber Technologies Inc.
But prosecutors said the defendants invested only $7.1
million, lost $3.9 million in less than a year of trading
despite having projected triple-digit returns, and used $5.2
million to pay earlier investors in a "Ponzi-like" fashion.
The scheme ran from June 2013 to December 2014, and took
place in New York and elsewhere, prosecutors said.
Both defendants were charged with securities fraud, wire
fraud, conspiracy to commit securities fraud, and conspiracy to
commit wire fraud.
Elm appeared on Wednesday in federal court in Fort
Lauderdale, Florida, and is to appear in Manhattan federal court
on Friday or Monday, court records show. Bond was posted at $2.5
million, co-signed by his wife, the records show.
The case is U.S. v Elm et al, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 16-mag-02259.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Peter
Cooney)