* DecorMyEyes.com owner Vitaly Borker sentenced
* Fined more than $96,000
* Threatened clients who said they would report him
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, Sept 6 An Internet eyewear seller was
sentenced to 4 years in federal prison on Thursday after he
pleaded guilty last year to defrauding customers and then
threatening them when they complained.
Vitaly Borker, who owned the website www.DecorMyEyes.com,
was also ordered to pay more than $96,000 in fines and
restitution by U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan in Manhattan
federal court.
Borker, 35, a Brooklyn resident, advertised luxury
eyeglasses and sunglasses but frequently shipped damaged,
defective or counterfeit items, according to prosecutors. Borker
also often added unauthorized charges and failed to reimburse
customers who either returned their glasses or never received
their orders.
Instead, often using the aliases "Tony Russo" or "Stanley
Bolds," Borker threatened to kill or hurt customers when they
said they would report his actions to their credit card
companies, many customers said. From 2007 to 2010, hundreds of
complaints about Borker's site were filed with the Federal Trade
Commission.
In one instance, Borker repeatedly called a Manhattan woman
who had complained, saying he knew where she lived and could
hurt her, prosecutors said. In other cases, Borker sent obscene
or false emails to co-workers of his customers, claiming they
were engaged in sexual affairs or drug dealing.
"Vitaly Borker was an Internet shopper's worst nightmare,"
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said in a statement.
"Borker operated behind the veil of the Internet and aliases to
first defraud his victims and then, if they complained,
terrorize them with threats, intimidation, and harassment."
Borker's defense lawyer, Dominic Amorosa, said he would
appeal the sentence because the judge erred in not taking into
account Borker's acceptance of responsibility under federal
sentencing guidelines.
Borker's conduct gained widespread attention after a 2010
New York Times story reported that he angered customers on
purpose to generate negative online comments about his website,
part of a business strategy to raise the site's profile in
Google searches.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Richard Chang)