By David Ingram
WASHINGTON Aug 22 FBI Director Robert Mueller
sought on Wednesday to dispel any perception among Americans
that the bureau and the Justice Department let bankers go free
after they helped bring about the U.S. financial crisis.
The complexity of the crisis made it difficult to identify
what crimes might have occurred and to explain to Americans why
there was a scarcity of prosecutions on Wall Street, Mueller
told reporters in response to questions about the crisis.
Mueller was speaking in a rare interview 12 years into the
job and just weeks before his Sept. 4 departure.
"I would say that's a misperception. There were a number of
contributing factors to the crash in 2008, and if you look at
the statistics in terms of persons we've investigated and
prosecuted, there are a number that are out there, and
investigations are ongoing," said the 69-year-old former
prosecutor and U.S. Marine.
"Often it's very difficult to put it all together and paint
a picture that is persuasive when you have such disparate
contributing factors to a particular crisis," he added, "but
where we've found the evidence and we've followed the evidence,
I think we have a pretty good track record."
The FBI granted the Wednesday interview on condition it not
be reported until late on Thursday, to accommodate other
interviews.
Mueller did not mention specific recent cases but said
comparisons to earlier sweeps of white-collar crime, such as the
savings-and-loan crisis that began in the late 1980s, were
unfair. Back then, he said, "The cases were relatively easy to
identify and were clear frauds."
While he called insider-trading cases an "offshoot" from the
financial crisis, he said U.S. investigators should get credit
for bringing those, too.
Mueller became FBI director a week before the hijacked plane
attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, on the World Trade Center in New York
and the Pentagon, a calamity that forced the bureau to shift
radically its priorities and capabilities.
The United States faces new threats from countries involved
in the Arab Spring uprisings and from elsewhere, he said, citing
Tunisia, Libya, Mali, Algeria, Syria and Egypt. "Every one of
these countries now has cadres of individuals who you would put
in the category of extremists, violent extremists, and that will
present threats down the road," he said.
He will leave behind a very different FBI. More than half
the agents began work there after the Sept. 11 attacks, and the
bureau's first priority - unquestioned in Washington - is to
prevent a similar one.
"I did not expect I'd be spending my time in preventing
terrorist attacks," Mueller said. He had spent his career
prosecuting crimes - including local murders in Washington -
after they occurred, not preventing them.
Mueller's 12-year stint makes him the second longest-serving
director in FBI history after J. Edgar Hoover.
"In the last 12 years, I think the American public has
expected us to, yes, clean up the white-collar criminal
activity, yes, handle public corruption, but most particularly
to not allow another Sept. 11 attack," he told reporters,
sitting in a conference room at the FBI's J. Edgar Hoover
Building in Washington.
Mueller's successor will be another former prosecutor: James
Comey, who served as the Justice Department's No. 2 official
under President George W. Bush.
With 36,000 employees, the FBI is the largest U.S.
investigative agency and the closest thing the country has to a
national police force. Its investigations cover not only
counterterrorism but organized crime, financial fraud,
cybercrime and more.
QUESTIONS ABOUT BOSTON, FORT HOOD
Mueller would not address several of the subjects reporters
raised. He repeatedly declined to comment on the U.S. pursuit of
former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden,
charged under espionage laws for leaking secrets to newspapers.
Despite praise from lawmakers for the lack of another major
attack on U.S. soil on his watch, Mueller said part of the
success was luck. He said he still wonders if more could have
been done to prevent April's Boston Marathon bombing and the
shooting in Fort Hood, Texas, in 2009.
The two attacks share a pattern of "individuals acting
pretty much on their own, without ties to a formalized terrorist
group, not orchestrated overseas," he said, and the model would
probably be replicated by others.
A government-ordered review of the Fort Hood shooting said
the FBI had no specific knowledge that Major Nidal Hasan was
planning the attack, but that the bureau should have interviewed
him because it was in possession of emails Hasan had sent to a
militant Muslim cleric.
A jury is weighing whether to convict Hasan, who is accused
of killing 13 and wounding more than 30. His trial began last
month.
An official review of the Boston bombing, in which two bombs
exploded, killing three people and wounding about 260, has not
been released.
After nearly an entire adult career in government, Mueller
said he planned to spend time giving speeches, teaching and
conducting private investigations. He said he had yet to decide
whether to join a firm or start his own.
