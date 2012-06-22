By Steve Olafson
| OKLAHOMA CITY, June 22
OKLAHOMA CITY, June 22 A former state forest
ranger who set dozens of wildfires has been sentenced to 10
years in prison and must help make a training video to help
others spot the triggers that lead firefighters to commit arson,
a prosecutor said Friday.
Mike Malenski, 39, pleaded guilty to arson and endangering
human life for a series of fires that destroyed thousands of
acres in a wildlife management area of northeast Oklahoma in
2010 and 2011.
A ranger with the Oklahoma Forestry Service for seven years,
Malenski faced 56 counts of arson when he pleaded guilty and was
sentenced on Thursday in Cherokee County.
"He apologized for it," assistant prosecutor B.J. Baker
said.
Malenski also was ordered to pay $37,000 restitution to
compensate volunteer fire departments for their expenses in
fighting the arson fires, Baker said.
He will help make a video to assist firefighters trying to
understand why colleagues commit arson and the "triggers" that
precede the behavior, Baker said.
After volunteer firefighters raised suspicion about
Malenski, investigators placed a global positioning system on
his vehicle to track his movements.
When confronted, Malenski admitted he set the blazes, some
of which burned up to 1,300 acres.
(Editing by Greg McCune and Stacey Joyce)