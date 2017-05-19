PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 20
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.
NEW YORK May 19 Federal prosecutors on Friday announced criminal fraud charges against a Virginia man they said filed a sham tender offer to buy all outstanding stock in Fitbit Inc, in a more than $100 million market manipulation scheme.
The U.S. Department of Justice said Robert Walter Murray was charged with securities fraud and wire fraud over the sham offer, which sent Fitbit's share price higher last November.
Murray also faces related civil charges by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)
June 19 Whole Foods Market Inc will keep its quality standards if Amazon.com Inc's $13.7 billion purchase goes through -- though in the future the company might introduce a different brand with different standards, according to a filing on Monday.